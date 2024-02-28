Tickets for the 2024 Outlaw music festival have begun to go on sale, and will continue to be available for purchase throughout the week.

Fans of Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are looking forward to attending the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival this summer. The festival is a revival of Nelson’s 2016 one-off show, which will arrive as a multicity tour featuring Willie Nelson & The Family as headliners, and varying country acts joining them on select dates. Joining Nelson and Dylan at various dates are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Celisse, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, and Southern Avenue.

How much are tickets for the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival?

According to Ticketmaster, prices for tickets are ranging from $72 to $449, depending on the venue, the date, the location, and the placement of the seating.

The presale for the festival has begun today and will continue through Thursday (February 29). General onsale will begin Friday, March 1. In the meantime, you can see tour schedule and list of performers below.

Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour Dates: Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson & Family

06/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *#

06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *#

06/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *#

06/26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *#

06/28 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *#

06/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *#

06/30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *#

07/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *#

07/06 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *#

07/07 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *#

07/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^~

08/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^~

08/04 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^~

08/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^~

08/09 — Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium ^~

08/10 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^%~

09/06 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^!

09/07 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^!

09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^!

09/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!

09/12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^!

09/14 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^!

09/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!

09/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^!

* with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

# with Celisse

^ with John Mellencamp

~ with Brittney Spencer

% with Billy Strings

! with Southern Avenue