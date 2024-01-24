Bob Dylan announced that he’s hitting the road once again, with a new spring tour set to take place across the US. It will serve as a continuation of his shows in support of his 2020 album, Rough And Rowdy Ways.
A presale for the tour will open through Ticketmaster tomorrow, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will then open to the public the following day at the same time. More information about how to purchase tickets can be found here.
Bob Dylan 2024 Tour Dates
03/01 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/02 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/05 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/06 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/07 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
03/09 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
03/14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
03/15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center
03/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
03/18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre
03/20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
03/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
03/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
03/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/01 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall
04/02 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center
04/04 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park