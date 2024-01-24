Bob Dylan announced that he’s hitting the road once again, with a new spring tour set to take place across the US. It will serve as a continuation of his shows in support of his 2020 album, Rough And Rowdy Ways.

A presale for the tour will open through Ticketmaster tomorrow, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will then open to the public the following day at the same time. More information about how to purchase tickets can be found here.

Continue scrolling to view Dylan’s newly announced spring tour dates.