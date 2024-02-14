Pearl Jam is going on tour, thanks to their recently announced new album, Dark Matter. If you’re looking to buy tickets, here’s what to know about how much it’ll cost you.
How Much Are Tickets For Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour?
On SeatGeek, the majority of least expensive tickets at different venues are between $300 and $400. The two Vancouver shows go as low as $290, while the Madison Square Garden concerts are $808 and the Fenway Park shows are an astounding $2,920.
There’s still the option to not buy from the secondhand market, though: There’s a registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam. For the North American concerts, customers must be registered by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time for the Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows.
Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour
05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena
06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium