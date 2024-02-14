Pearl Jam is going on tour , thanks to their recently announced new album, Dark Matter . If you’re looking to buy tickets, here’s what to know about how much it’ll cost you.

How Much Are Tickets For Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour?

On SeatGeek, the majority of least expensive tickets at different venues are between $300 and $400. The two Vancouver shows go as low as $290, while the Madison Square Garden concerts are $808 and the Fenway Park shows are an astounding $2,920.

There’s still the option to not buy from the secondhand market, though: There’s a registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam. For the North American concerts, customers must be registered by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time for the Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows.

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour

05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena

06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium