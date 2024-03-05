For those who are looking to attend this year, here’s what to expect in terms of ticket prices.

The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, 311, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Revivalists, The Hives, Kool & The Gang, and more will also be performing throughout the festival’s run on September 14 and 15.

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival?

For the standard 2-day General Admission pass, it costs $265 with no hidden fees. The GA+ weekend ticket is $470, which includes lounge access with private restrooms and a cash bar. The VIP ticket level is $770 and this gives access to stage viewing areas.

Sea.Hear.Now also offers some exclusive ticket options. The 2-day Platinum pass is $2,345. This ticket includes front-of-stage and on-stage viewing access, entry to the Platinum Lounge with unlimited dining and drinks, a concierge service, and more.

The highest ticket tier for Sea.Hear.Now is the Ultimate pass at $9,900. This includes a 3-night stay at Asbury Ocean Club Resort, backstage access and side-stage viewing, a $200 credit for food and drinks, private golf cart transportation, and so much more.

Finally, the festival is also offering single-day passes for the General Admission through Platinum tier options. These range from $160 to $1,240 depending on your choice.

Additional information about Sea.Hear.Now 2024 can be found on their website.