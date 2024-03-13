How Much Are Tickets For Weezer’s ‘Voyage To The Blue Planet’ Tour?

Weezer is hitting the road this fall. Beginning in September, the band will embark on their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. This tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, with is often referred to as the “Blue Album.” This album boasted hits like “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So” and marked an instant breakthrough for the band.

Day one fans and fans of the new generation are itching to get tickets to see Weezer. Tickets go on sale today (March 13), and they are available to purchase at a wide range of price points.