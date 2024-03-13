Weezer is hitting the road this fall. Beginning in September, the band will embark on their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. This tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, with is often referred to as the “Blue Album.” This album boasted hits like “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So” and marked an instant breakthrough for the band.
Day one fans and fans of the new generation are itching to get tickets to see Weezer. Tickets go on sale today (March 13), and they are available to purchase at a wide range of price points.
How much are tickets for Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour?
According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour range from $34 to $144 for general admission, depending on seating. Fans can also purchase VIP packages from $249 to $495. All of these prices are before taxes and fees.
Tickets for the Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour have already begun to go on sale via a presale through Weezer’s fan mailing list. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates, starting today (March 13) until Thursday (March 14) at 10 p.m. ET through the Citi Entertainment program. General onsale begins Friday (March 15).
Fans will be able to purchase tickets through the band’s official website.