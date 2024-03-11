When Do Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

According to Weezer’s official website, The Weezer Fan Club will have access to a pre-sale at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, March 13, and the mailing list will receive pre-sale access at 12 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 13 — the mailing list pre-sale code will be sent out on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST — and the general public sale is scheduled for Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

The press release also confirmed that Citi cardmembers will also have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Weezer 2024 Tour Dates: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

09/04 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/08 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/18 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

09/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/21 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/01 — Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena

10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/05 — Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena

10/06 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/11 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome