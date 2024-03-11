On Monday morning, March 11, Weezer announced “a very special Blue Album show” at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15, with Dogstar as the supporting act. The bad news? That show is already sold out. The good news? Weezer also announced Voyage To The Blue Planet, a North American tour slated for later this year, with Dinosaur Jr. and The Flaming Lips as openers.
When Do Weezer’s Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
According to Weezer’s official website, The Weezer Fan Club will have access to a pre-sale at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, March 13, and the mailing list will receive pre-sale access at 12 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 13 — the mailing list pre-sale code will be sent out on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST — and the general public sale is scheduled for Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time.
The press release also confirmed that Citi cardmembers will also have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Weezer 2024 Tour Dates: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
09/04 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/08 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/18 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
09/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/21 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 — Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/05 — Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena
10/06 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome