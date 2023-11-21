How Much Are Tickets For The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds Tour?’

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but veteran rock stars can show the new age acts what star power is all about: Next year, The Rolling Stones will embark on their first US tour in nearly five years. With the backing of its official sponsor, AARP, the Hackney Diamonds Tour will help to market their latest album to fans.

The 16-city arena tour will stop in multiple major cities, including Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Los Angeles, California, and more, so supporters are ready to scrape their dollars together for tickets. As the fan presale is slated to jump-start on Wednesday, November 29 at noon PT, everyone wants to know how much tickets for The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour will cost.

As of today, the confirmed cost for tickets has not been unveiled. That information will be made available when the general ticket sale begins on Friday, December 1. So, for now, it’s a guessing game. According to Billboard, The Rolling Stones’ 2019 No Filter Tour grossed a whopping $415.6 million across 2,290,871 tickets. That’s an average of $181.42 a ticket on the lower end. But Mattopia reported that pit tickets for the same tour went for $852 per ticket.

Admission costs could mirror this range. If it worked for Bruce Springsteen, supporters will be willing to shell out the big bucks for The Rolling Stones.