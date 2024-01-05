How To Buy Tickets For Billy Joel’s Tour In 2024

New year. New opportunities to see “We Didn’t Start The Fire” singer Billy Joel live in concert have arisen. Today (January 5), Joel announced that in addition to his Madison Square Garden residency, he, alongside Stevie Nicks and Sting, will embark on a limited tour run across the country.
The first co-headlining show in Tampa, Florida, with Joel and Sting, will take place on February 24. So, what will it take for fans to get their hands on tickets?
How To Buy Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour
Although Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency tickets are already on sale, that’s not the case for the newly announced joint dates. Beginning on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time, fans with access to Live Nation’s password-protected pre-sale will have the chance to secure seats.
Those without the respective password must hold tight until the general sale launches. On Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time, any remaining tickets will made available to the general public. Find more information here.
Billy Joel 2024 US Tour dates
01/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/24 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
03/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/13 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %
04/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
06/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
07/12 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
09/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %
% with Sting
^ with Stevie Nicks