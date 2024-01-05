How To Buy Tickets For Billy Joel’s Tour In 2024

The first co-headlining show in Tampa, Florida, with Joel and Sting, will take place on February 24. So, what will it take for fans to get their hands on tickets?

How To Buy Tickets For Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour

Although Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency tickets are already on sale, that’s not the case for the newly announced joint dates. Beginning on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time, fans with access to Live Nation’s password-protected pre-sale will have the chance to secure seats.

Those without the respective password must hold tight until the general sale launches. On Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time, any remaining tickets will made available to the general public. Find more information here.

Billy Joel 2024 US Tour dates

01/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/24 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

03/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/13 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

04/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

06/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

07/12 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

09/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

% with Sting

^ with Stevie Nicks