Pulp recently announced that they’ll be heading to North America later this year, as part of the band’s special reunion tour. Following a run of summer festivals across the globe, they will be playing in major cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Considering it will be their first shows back here in 12 years, fans are extremely excited and will be hoping to get tickets.
Here’s what to know.
How To Buy Tickets For Pulp’s North American Tour In 2024
Tickets for Pulp’s upcoming North American tour will have pre-sales open today (March 19) at 10 a.m. local time, which appears to include all the dates. However, for the NYC show, the pre-sale is listed through the Kings Theatre venue website rather than Ticketmaster. The artist pre-sale will stay open until Thursday, March 21 at the same time. Fans also have other pre-sale opportunities, including a Spotify pre-sale, a Citi cardholder pre-sale, a Live Nation pre-sale, and more, depending on the show you plan to attend.
From there, passes will be available for the general public to purchase on Friday, March 22. A complete list of dates for Pulp’s North American tour can be found here.
Additional information can be found on the band’s website.