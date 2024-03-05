Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now is going full New Jersey for its 2024 festival: The lineup was announced today (March 5) and the event is headlined by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, as well as Noah Kahan (who’s from Vermont, but still good!). Aside from those two, the lineup also includes The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, 311, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Revivalists, The Hives, Kool & The Gang, and others.
If this sounds like a good time, here’s what to know about buying tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024
The pre-sale for both one-day and two-day tickets starts March 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Then, if any tickets are available after the pre-sale, a general on-sale will start at 11 a.m. ET that same day. The 2-day General Admission pass costs $265 and that’s an all-in price, so no hidden fees. Sign up for the pre-sale and learn more about tickets on the festival website.
Aside from the musical acts on the various stages, the fest will also put the “sea” in “Sea.Hear.Now” by putting supreme surfing talent on display. Athletes participating include Balaram Stack, Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tom Ihnken, Jamie DeWitt, Logan Kamen, Cole Deveney, and Audrey Iglay.