How To Buy Tickets For Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2024

Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now is going full New Jersey for its 2024 festival: The lineup was announced today (March 5) and the event is headlined by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, as well as Noah Kahan (who’s from Vermont, but still good!). Aside from those two, the lineup also includes The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, 311, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Revivalists, The Hives, Kool & The Gang, and others.

If this sounds like a good time, here’s what to know about buying tickets.