The Rolling Stones announced their Hackney Diamonds Tour for 2024, in support of their recent album . The dates will kick off next April, as the rockers will play stadiums across North America.

How To Buy Tickets For The Hackney Diamonds Tour

To get tickets, the band is currently allowing registration for their fan presale. Those interested in attending would need to sign up before 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 28 for the chance to receive a code and ticket link access. This sale will then open for those registered on Wednesday, November 29 at noon local time, and close at 10 p.m. local on Thursday, November 30.

More information about the Rolling Stones’ tour registration can be found here.

From there, a general sale of tickets will run starting on Friday, December 1.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

04/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

05/07/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

05/15/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/23/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/30/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/03/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

06/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

06/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/15/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

06/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/05/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/10/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/17/2024 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium