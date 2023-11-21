The Rolling Stones announced their Hackney Diamonds Tour for 2024, in support of their recent album. The dates will kick off next April, as the rockers will play stadiums across North America.
How To Buy Tickets For The Hackney Diamonds Tour
To get tickets, the band is currently allowing registration for their fan presale. Those interested in attending would need to sign up before 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 28 for the chance to receive a code and ticket link access. This sale will then open for those registered on Wednesday, November 29 at noon local time, and close at 10 p.m. local on Thursday, November 30.
More information about the Rolling Stones’ tour registration can be found here.
From there, a general sale of tickets will run starting on Friday, December 1.
The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates
04/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
05/07/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/15/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/23/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/30/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/03/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
06/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/15/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
06/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/05/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/10/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/17/2024 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium