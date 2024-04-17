It’s Phish’s turn: Starting soon, the legendary jam band is taking to the stunning new Las Vegas venue Sphere for a four-night residency. The shows run from April 18 to 21, and the good news is that they will all be available to watch via a livestream.
How To Watch Phish’s Las Vegas Residency Livestream From Sphere
All four performances will be livestreamed via the band’s livephish.com website.
Access to each performance’s livestream is available to access for $29.99, or $38.99 for access plus MP3s of the performance. There are also bundles including a t-shirt for $62.99. There’s also a slightly more expensive version of all of these options, but with the livestream in 4K. There is also a discounted rate for those interested in access to all four shows: $99.99 for the livestream, or $139.99 for the 4K livestream.
Find all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Phish 2024 Tour Dates
04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/15 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/16 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/17 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/18 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen
08/29 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/30 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/31 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park