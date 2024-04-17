It’s Phish’s turn: Starting soon, the legendary jam band is taking to the stunning new Las Vegas venue Sphere for a four-night residency . The shows run from April 18 to 21, and the good news is that they will all be available to watch via a livestream.

How To Watch Phish’s Las Vegas Residency Livestream From Sphere

All four performances will be livestreamed via the band’s livephish.com website.

Access to each performance’s livestream is available to access for $29.99, or $38.99 for access plus MP3s of the performance. There are also bundles including a t-shirt for $62.99. There’s also a slightly more expensive version of all of these options, but with the livestream in 4K. There is also a discounted rate for those interested in access to all four shows: $99.99 for the livestream, or $139.99 for the 4K livestream.

Find all of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Phish 2024 Tour Dates

04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

07/19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/24 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/28 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

07/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/02 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/15 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/16 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/17 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/18 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands – Mondegreen

08/29 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/30 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park