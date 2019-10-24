If you travel out of the U.S. to festivals around the world, the general constant is that you still wind up seeing a lot of American artists. There are exceptions, but festivals often act as excuses for young touring American musicians to visit countries they might not ordinarily stop at, or for larger artists to return for memorable marquee appearances. For Iceland Airwaves, there are certainly international artists making their way to Reykjavik for the 2019 edition — notably Mac DeMarco, Whitney, Shame, and Chai — but this festival is as much of a springboard for their country’s own talent as it is a showcase for visiting artists.

The result is something special, a festival that works not only to bring their local audience some rising artists that might not ordinarily visit the Northern Atlantic nation, but also as a spotlight for their own thriving music scene. Casual listeners will know Bjork and Sigur Ros as Icelandic standouts, but their musical history is far deeper than just their most successful representatives. 2019 will offer up a band like Of Monsters And Men, who recently returned to the top of the Billboard Alternative Charts, as well as many lesser-known acts on the global stage.

Over the course of several days from November 6-9, the music venues of Iceland’s biggest city will take part in this musical takeover, while the daytime will host the Iceland Airwaves Pro conference. Clubs, bars, and even an art museum will take part, giving music fans a chance to see artists both big and small in intimate locations. But for those unfamiliar with Iceland’s music scene, the festival’s Director, Will Larnach-Jones, has given a list of ten Icelandic artists that attendees should be sure to carve out time for, along with the reasoning behind the inclusion. And if you can’t make the festival this year, it’s not a bad idea to check out these artists regardless, and immerse yourself in one of the most underrated music scenes on the planet.