Most people have dreams but may not be fortunate enough to pursue them. Instead they live a life they don’t enjoy but feel obliged to keep. Idles displays this vividly in their new video for “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Directed by Charlotte Gosch and Idles’s own Lee Kiernan, it opens with two kids walking through the streets. They appear optimistic before encountering their impending future, but the scene then shifts to a horde of masked people in black jumpsuits performing manual labor as the British band riffs in the background. The two kids walk in the middle of the group, quickly becoming afraid as the masked workers encircle them and the video comes to a close.

The video serves as a metaphor for being drowned in the realities of life and perhaps not being able to escape. It’s a powerful statement conveyed through a layered narrative.

Idles have been riding high since the release of their fall 2021 album Crawler. As the group prepares for their North American tour, this will serve as a nice reminder of how impactful their music can be in any setting.

Check out the video for “Stockholm Syndrome” above.

Crawler is out now via Partisan Records. Listen to it here.