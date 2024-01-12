Phoebe Bridgers Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Nashville 2023
Indiecast Discuss The Best Albums Of The 2020s So Far

Before Steven and Ian get into this week’s episode, they had to hash out a longer-than-usual Sportscast about their respective football teams (the Packers and the Eagles) making the playoffs and the absolutely insane and hateful video Stephen A. Smith dropped about Jason Whitlock this week. Sports media in general is melting down this year, and the guys can’t get enough. After that, they revisit their predictions made at the beginning of last year about 2023, and check to see how right (or wrong) they were.

Then it’s on to a new fantasy albums draft for the first quarter of 2024. Who landed the just announced Waxahatchee record, sure to be one of the year’s most acclaimed? Who pulled the jazz record with mainstream appeal that critics are guaranteed to love? Did anyone dare draft the new Scott Stapp record ironically? Let’s find out.

Finally, the guys follow up on Steven’s column this week taking an early look at the contenders for album of the decade from the first 40 percent of the 2020s. This is not a conversation about personal favorites — it’s wild speculation on critical consensus based on what music writers have embraced so far.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes for the hardcore band Infant Island while Steven plugs the forthcoming album (due in March) from Rosali.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 171 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

