Indiecast may have ceaseless banter about The 1975 and band leader Matty Healy’s antics — Steven and Ian even dedicated an entire episode to it — but now that the band has released their latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, have they finally written an album that lives up to the hype? On this week’s episode, Steven and Ian share their thoughts on The 1975’s return and the new, ultra-vulnerable album ILYSM by Wild Pink.

If you’re an indie fan who happened to be online at all this week, you’ll know that the biggest indie news story came from Blink-182. Original member and alien enthusiast Tom DeLonge announced he’s officially rejoining the band and that they’re embarking on a massive (and quite expensive) tour. Plus, Steven and Ian discuss why so many bands seem to be canceling their tours lately.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian mentions Gris Klein’s album Birds In Row, the post-hardcore band’s third album in 10 years. Meanwhile, Steven shouts out Brian Eno and Bill Callahan and tells listeners to check out Wisconsin band Disq’s new album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 110 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.