The Recording Academy has the Grammys, MTV has the VMAs, and Indiecast has the Indiecasties: a special, highly sought-after distinction honoring the best and worse of indie music. In this week’s episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen nominate artists for several mid-year Indiecasties awards and discuss the most memorable indie music discourse thus far in 2022.

As for Indiecasties categories, Steven and Ian choose seven groupings: Most Valuable Album Cycle (in terms of Indiecast banter content), Music Writer Twitter Story Of The Year (which also provided a fair amount of banter), Memory Holed Album Of 2022 (albums released this year they’ve already forgotten about), Them? Album Of The Year (the biggest discrepancy between critical acclaim and what they’ve heard/felt/seen), Most Fun Narrative Of 2022 (some trends they saw among indie artists), and 2021 ‘Rediscovered’ Albums (projects they would rank higher from last year). Among artists recognized in these categories are Arcade Fire, Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Father John Misty, Big Thief, Wednesday, and more.

