Indiecast Picks Their Favorite Albums Of 2023

It’s that time of the year again when critics try to think of every record they heard in the previous eleven months and determine their favorites. Steven and Ian are up to the challenge in this week’s Indiecast episode. But first they talk about the stock albums that seem to populate these lists — the “arty” and “obscure” hip-hop record with an unpronounceable name, the near-unlistenable “acclaimed” death-metal record, the “accessible” jazz album with indie cred. etc.

From there they do a quick Sportscast about Steven’s recent love of college football. They also discuss Taylor Swift being named Person Of The Year by Time magazine and how the media was weirdly in the tank for her all throughout this past year. Finally, Steven and Ian each pick their five favorite albums of the year, and hash out the trends they think defined 2023.

