Why ‘Time’ Chose Taylor Swift As The 2023 Person Of The Year

Time revealed that Taylor Swift is the 2023 recipient of their Person Of The Year , complete with a full cover story where the pop star discusses her decades-long career and her new relationship with football star Travis Kelce . Swift had been in the running alongside Barbie, Hollywood Strikers, King Charles, and more. Here’s what to know about why Time ultimately picked her.

Why Did Time Choose Taylor Swift As The 2023 Person Of The Year?

As the magazine points out, it was practically impossible not to be aware of Swift’s massive impact across the globe — which is why she’s the first solo musician on the cover. After kicking off The Eras Tour in March, she performed at shows worldwide for over three hours at a time. Her concert film also marked a unique deal, cutting out streaming and distributing the movie through AMC Theaters.

Swift had three No. 1 records this year, adding to her total of being the woman with the most. She encouraged fans to register to vote. She also became a billionaire this year. Back in 2017, Swift had previously been featured among “The Silence Breakers” as the Time‘s Person Of The Year pick, where she spoke about harassment and assault.

“For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME‘s 2023 Person of the Year,” the publication concludes.

Basically, Swift took over the news nearly every day this year, which is what led to her being selected.