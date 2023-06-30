On Indiecast, Steven and Ian try to keep the gap between what we talk about privately in the DM’s and what we talk about on the show as narrow as possible. But given all the weird online discourse this week, that just wasn’t possible in this episode. Between all the Boygenius gatekeeping and “state of music criticism” chatter, it was a very odd bunch of days online. Oh, and as if things were bad enough: Fall Out Boy released an updated version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” covering the years between 1989 and now. The whole ordeal provoked another anti-Fall Out Boy rant from Steven.

Thankfully, the guys found solace in the mailbag. Listeners came through with some very good topics: Is it possible to separate your “critic” brain from your “fan” brain? How important are record labels now as arbiters of quality? What makes a good concert T-shirt? Also, the guys “yay or nay” the aughts era indie band Art Brut, which prompted a Fall Out Boy-style rant from Ian.

Finally, in Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up arty metalheads Loma Prieta while Steven stumps for the mellow Michigan folk-rock band Bonny Doon.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 145 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.