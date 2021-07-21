Indigo De Souza’s ‘Hold U’ Video Is A Beautifully Platonic Love Fest

Asheville songwriter Indigo De Souza recently reissued her 2018 debut album, I Love My Mom through Saddle Creek, and is now readying a follow-up project with the storied indie label. De Souza is the daughter of a Brazilian bossa nova guitarist and a visual artist mother (the beloved subject of her debut title), but has a sense of artistry that’s all her own. She’s already shared “Kill Me” as a taste of her forthcoming new album, Any Shape You Take, and today’s she sharing another new song, “Hold U.”

Indigo said she wanted to write a song about holding space for loved ones to express themselves:

“I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!”

She also noted of the album, “The album title is a nod to the many shapes I take musically. I don’t feel that I fully embody any particular genre — all of the music just comes from the universe that is my ever-shifting brain/heart/world. […] Many of the songs on these two records came from the same season in my life and a certain version of myself which I feel much further from now.”

Watch the “Hold U” video above.

Any Shape You Take is out on 8/27 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.