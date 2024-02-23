Here Are The Innings Festival Set Times For 2024

Innings Festival is here! The baseball-themed music fest kicks off in Tempe, Arizona later today (February 23), so if you’re wondering about who performs when, keep scrolling for this weekend’s set times. Also check out the festival website for more information about the event.

Innings Festival Set Times For 2024: Friday, February 23

On the Home Plate stage, Taipei Houston is on from 1:20 to 2:05 (all times local and p.m.), Bully is on from 2:50 to 3:35, 311 is on from 4:40 to 5:40, Greta Van Fleet is on from 6:50 to 8:05, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are on from 9:15 to 11.

On the Right Field Stage, Breakup Shoes are on from 12:50 to 1:20, The Beaches are on from 2:05 to 2:50, Matt And Kim are on from 3:35 to 4:35, Phantogram is on from 5:45 to 6:45, and Jimmy Eat World is on from 8:10 to 9:10.

Innings Festival Set Times For 2024: Saturday, February 24

On the Home Plate stage, Finish Ticket is on from 1:25 to 2:10, The Criticals are on from 2:55 to 3:55, Young The Giant is on from 5 to 6, Macklemore is on from 7:10 to 8:10, and Hozier is on from 9:30 to 11.

On the Right Field Stage, Nat & Alex Wolf are on from 12:55 to 1:25, Miya Folick is on from 2:10 to 2:55, Cautious Clay is on from 3:55 to 4:55, Cannons are on from 6:05 to 7:05, and Third Eye Blind is on from 8:15 to 9:15.

Find the full set times schedule for both days below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.