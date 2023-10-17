Here Are The When We Were Young Festival Set Times For 2023

All emo roads this weekend lead to When We Were Young 2023. The Las Vegas Grounds will host Green Day and Blink-182 headliners, amongst many others, on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22. Several notable artists are expected, including Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Thirty Seconds To Mars, All Time Low, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Kennyhoopla, and Jean Dawson.

Since the festivities are spread across two days and four stages, managing your time on the ground could get tricky. Here are the When We Were Young set times for 2023.

SET TIMES ARE HERE 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2sZTQXlRGh — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 16, 2023

Due to overwhelming demand, the second day, October 22, was added. However, it’s important to note that although the event will span the entirety of the weekend, the set times will remain the same across both days. But still, set times are subject to change. For an up-to-date itinerary for the event, download their official mobile app.

When We Were Young 2023 will take place from October 21 to 22 at the Las Vegas Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. There aren’t any festival passes available for purchase at this time, but there is a waitlist if any ticket slots open up. Find more information here.

