Uproxx cover artists Paramore are up to more social media mischief. After breaking out part of their cover story to spark rumors of a breakup, they’ve since changed gears, clearing all the content from their band and solo social media profiles and prompting speculation that they are instead preparing to release a new album. The Grammy-nominated band dropped their sixth studio album This Is Why in February, so if they are planning a new album, it’ll be their fastest turnaround yet.

paramore’s label contract is over

they just wiped all socials

and their website is down

WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/QVVCr0D38F — kc ꩜ (@whisperedsighs_) December 26, 2023

So, how did we go from “Is Paramore Breaking Up” to “Is Paramore Releasing A New Album In 2024?”

Earlier this month, the band’s lead singer (and only constant member) Hayley Williams posted an excerpt of Uproxx’s Paramore cover story on her Instagram Story. In it, author Carolyn Droke writes, “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

A number of fans interpreted this excerpt to mean that the band might be splitting up, but many believed that the cropped post was Williams’ way of trolling fans. And although artists often clear their social media as a a way to signal incoming new music, this may likewise have been Paramore just having some fun with their fans. Meanwhile, as one fan pointed out, it appears that their sixth album fulfilled their recording contract obligations, and maybe this is just their way of getting a fresh start.