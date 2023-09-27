Is The 1975 Breaking Up?

The 1975 kicked off their Still At Their Very Best Tour last night — with an announcement near the end that surprised fans. After they finish the tour next year, the band will be taking a break.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” lead singer Matty Healy told the crowd. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

While he did specify just with shows, it does leave open the possibility that The 1975 would then take some time to work on a new album.

Still, the announcement also comes after rumors of increased tension between the band members. Over the summer, Healy protested Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws onstage which resulted in the cancellation of the rest of the Good Vibes Festival. The event’s organizer was also reportedly seeking over $2 million in damages from The 1975. (And they are banned from Malaysia.)

Last week, Healy made headlines once again after getting into a Twitter fight with Lucy Dacus. He tweeted, “I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and George to start a new band called ‘Girlr*tard’. I don’t really hear from her that often.” The Boygenius singer fired back, telling Healy, “you don’t hear from me at all.”

So, yeah. The 1975’s final tour date so far is in Amsterdam next March.