Last night, 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee Beck was in Nashville, playing an intimate show at Basement East. Jack White was there, too, and to fans’ surprise, White briefly took the stage before Beck for a bit of fun.

White’s Third Man Records shared footage of the moment on Instagram, which starts with White getting the stage and declaring, “Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck. I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote.” White doesn’t particularly look like Beck, especially with his new blue hair, so his lie wasn’t a convincing one.

As for the ’90s song, White, wielding an acoustic guitar, started with Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” (aka the “I get knocked down” song), a 1997 single that Beck most certainly did not write (at least, he’s not officially credited for writing it). He then transitioned into “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers (another song not penned by Beck).

Beck (the real Beck) then got on stage and asked, “What are you doing, Jack?” White feebly responded he was tuning Beck’s guitar and that pretty much concluded the bit, which was surely a delightful diversion for those in attendance.

Watch the video above.