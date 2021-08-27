Later in September, Sable, one of the most anticipated video games of 2021, will be released. Japanese Breakfast has been attached to the project for some time; her soundtrack is set to be released on the same day. Earlier in the summer, JBrekkie’s Michelle Zauner performed “Glider” from the soundtrack at Summer Game Fest, and now the dreamy, glitchy single is out digitally.

Of the soundtrack, Zauner said in a press release:

“I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on. I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique. I used woodwinds and vocal layering to make monumental ruins feel ancient and unknown, industrial samples and soft synths to make atomic ships feel cold and metallic, classical guitar and bright piano to make encampments feel cozy and familiar. I wanted the main themes to recall iconic works of Joe Hisaishi and Alan Menken, to fill the listener with the childlike wonder of someone on the precipice of a grand discovery.”

Listen to “Glider” above.

The Sable soundtrack is out 9/24 via Sony Music Masterworks. Pre-order it here.