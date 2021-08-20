Earlier this month, Jason Isbell declared that for his upcoming tour with The 400 Unit, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. He also threatened to cancel shows at venues that wouldn’t go along with that policy, and he meant it. He’s already called off some concerts, most recently today, when he axed an October 8 date in Mississippi. A troll decided to use that as an opportunity to go after Isbell, which Isbell handled like a champ.

In response to a tweet about the Mississippi cancelation, a Twitter user wrote, “No big loss! B lister at best.” Isbell decided to not disagree or see that as the insult it was surely intended to be, but instead explained why he’s perfectly happy with his current level of fame. He replied, “B list is the best list, though. I can go to the grocery store without being bothered, and I afford the good eggs.”

Isbell may be a self-proclaimed B-lister, but he’s working his way towards the A-list in the cinematic world: It was announced earlier this year that he and Sturgill Simpson joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons.