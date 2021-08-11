After a global pandemic shut down the live music industry, many touring musicians are now getting serious about COVID safety requirements. Musicians like Japanese Breakfast are requiring all concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID before attending their sets. Jason Isbell is doing the same, and he just opted to cancel a show altogether because a venue wouldn’t comply with his requests.

Isbell’s record label, Southeastern Records, announced Tuesday evening that the night’s show would be canceled. They stated the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas was “was not willing to comply” with the band’s request that all concertgoes be vaccinated.

Tomorrow's @JasonIsbell and the 400 Unit show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX is CANCELLED. Unfortunately, the venue was not willing to comply with the band's updated Health and Safety standards. (1/2) — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) August 10, 2021

Shortly after the announcement was made, Houston Fox News reporter Sally MacDonald replied with an alleged statement from the venue. “The pavilion statement doesn’t say they weren’t willing to comply,” MacDonald wrote. “It says they couldn’t implement a change like that on short notice. Like everywhere else they are short staffed, too.”

The pavilion statement doesn’t say they weren’t willing to comply. It says they couldn’t implement a change like that on short notice. Like everywhere else they are short staffed, too. pic.twitter.com/NKQEptJv0J — Sally MacDonald (@SallyMacFox26) August 10, 2021

However, Isbell replied to MacDonald’s claim on his own account. Isbell said the venue owner “flat-out refused to even attempt to implement the policy.”

The pavilion statement is false. Live Nation, the promoter, was on board but the venue owner flat-out refused to even attempt to implement the policy. https://t.co/iGlfTTLYsV — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 11, 2021

Isbell then outed MacDonald as the daughter of the venue in question. “She prolly shoulda said that,” he wrote.

Yes, Sally McDonald is the daughter of the Houston venue owner I was referring to. She prolly shoulda said that! https://t.co/jW2jSs7dM2 — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 11, 2021

MacDonald eventually came forward to confirm that she is, in fact, related to the Texas venue owner. She said it was not her “intention to mislead anyone” about her family connections to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and that she had not been assigned to the story by her news network.