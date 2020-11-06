Georgia is one of a handful of states currently without a confirmed winner in the presidential election. If Joe Biden triumphs over Donald Trump in the state, though, Jason Isbell has promised a treat: A covers album of songs by Georgia artists.

Isbell wrote on Twitter last night, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.”

If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) November 6, 2020

Isbell got a stamp of approval from R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, who tweeted, “Sounds great, Jason!” Isbell replied, “Blessing much appreciated, Mike.” He also got input from Brandi Carlile, who expressed interest in joining Isbell on the project and offered some suggestions: “And I will happily sing harmony. Oooh!! Can we also do kid fears by the indigo girls and you be Michael Stipe???” Isbell responded, “Ohh I love that song so much. Good thinking- I can give it my stipiest shot that’s for sure.”

Aaron Lee Tasjan also chimed in, “Just got chills thinking of you and the band playing a Drivin n Cryin song.” Isbell answered, “Man hell yes gotta do Honeysuckle Blue.” Joe Henry also responded, “Would love to hear you sing something of Vic Chesnutt’s, truly. Not that there aren’t other reasons why GA ought to bring this home.” Isbell replied, “Vic was so brilliant. It’ll be hard to choose but I definitely will.”

Somebody else asked, “Can you do it in time to donate a portion to @GeorgiaDemocrat in time for the runoff elections,” to which Isbell responded, “Ahh brilliant maybe so.” The runoff election is scheduled for January 5, 2021, so if Isbell takes that idea to heart (and if Biden wins the state), his Georgia covers project could arrive at some point in the next couple months.