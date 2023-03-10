She might play Wednesday, but Jenna Ortega has lots of surprises in store this Saturday (March 11). The Wednesday and Scream VI actress will make her Saturday Night Live debut this week, where she will be hosting the show.

Today, NBC shared a series of promos featuring Ortega alongside this week’s musical guest, The 1975, and SNL actor Bowen Yang.

In one particularly funny clip, the Gen-Z scream queen shocks the band, as well as Yang, by delivering an announcement in a rather chipper manner.

“Hi! I’m Jenna Ortega, and I will be hosting SNL this week with musical guest, The 1975,” says Ortega in the clip, with a smile on her face.

Yang then asks, “What are you doing?”

Ortega replies, “I’m being upbeat. You know, I don’t want people to think I’m like my character, Wednesday.”

“Well cool it,” Yang says, “You’re freaking people out.” Yang then motions over to The 1975, and asks, “Are you guys freaked?”

“We’re freaked,” said the band’s members in unison.

Ortega then says, “I can’t win.”

You can check out the promos for this week’s Saturday Night Live above.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Episodes will also stream live on Peacock.