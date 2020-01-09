Jenny Lewis Gets Tender On Her Haiti Benefit Song ‘Under The Supermoon’

2019 was a big year for Jenny Lewis. She released On The Line, which spawned singles like “Wasted Youth” and “Red Bull & Hennessy,” that later of which gave Lewis her highest placement on the Adult Alternative Songs chart, with a peak of No. 10. Speaking of “highest,” she also launched her own strain of cannabis. Now, she has introduced herself to 2020 with “Under The Supermoon,” her first new song of the year.

The track is a collaboration with Malian singer and guitarist Habib Koité, and it will appear on the benefit album Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, which also features Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, and others. “Under The Supermoon” is a real gentle song, guided by tender guitars and comforting vocals from Lewis.

She told Entertainment Weekly of the track, “It’s a love song [that was] written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean Sea under the supermoon of November 2016. [It’s] a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.”

This is actually the second Lewis song we’ve heard from this project: In December, she teamed with Wilson and Sanba Zao for “Lapé, Lanmou.”

Watch the “Under The Supermoon” video above.

