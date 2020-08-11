Though he’s yet to become a household name, Jim-E Stack has worked with many big-name artists. Along with boasting a wide solo catalog, the musician has contributed to songs for the likes of HAIM, Future, Bon Iver, Dominic Fike, Perfume Genius, Rostam, and Charli XCX. Following his Empress Of collaboration “Note To Self,” Stack taps LA crooner Dijon for his latest number “Sweet Summer Sweat.”

Stack said the first time he heard Dijon’s freestyle, he was overcome with a distinct feeling of nostalgia over a small-town summer. Even though he grew up in San Francisco, which is by no means a small town, the musician held onto that emotion while placing the final touches on the song’s instrumentals. “Last summer I made a beat with some chopped-up guitar that felt like my version of a song on Sheryl Crow’s ‘Tuesday Night Music Club,’” Stack said. “When Dijon freestyled and landed on the words ‘Sweet Summer Sweat,’ I immediately had an unlived memory of young summer love in small-town America. From that moment on, finishing the song became solely about articulating that feeling.”

Listen to “Sweet Summer Sweat” above.

