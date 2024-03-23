Metallica has bad blood with Lloyd’s of London. Their issues date back to the insurance company denying coverage of the “72 Seasons” musician’s multiple 2020 show cancellations in South America due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. So, the pair have been duking it out in the courtroom ever since.

Their latest attempt to recoup its $3,234,569 loss from said shows (according to Loudwire) in California’s appeal court was denied due to the “communicable diseases” clause by the insurer. But according to Billboard, that wasn’t the most interesting part of the decision. On Monday 18, the outlet reported that the presiding judge quoted Taylor Swift‘s 2012 song “All Too Well” while making their ruling.

“To paraphrase Taylor Swift: ‘We were there. We remember it all too well,’” said Justice Maria Stratton. “There was no vaccine against Covid-19 in March 2020 and no drugs to treat it. Ventilators were in short supply. N-95 masks were all but non-existent. Patients were being treated in tents in hospital parking lots. The mortality rate of COVID-19 was unknown, but to give just one example of the potential fatality rate, by late March 2020, New York City was using refrigerated trucks as temporary morgues. People were terrified.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has been the center of a judicial matter. Dozens of corny Swift-related jokes were hurled on the Senate floor during the Ticketmaster hearings in January. But Stratton’s usage indeed takes the cake.