Julia Jacklin shared a brand new cover of Roland S. Howard’s “Shivers,” after being asked to join a compilation to honor the song’s original producer, the late Tony Cohen.

Jacklin adds a dreamy, heightened layer to the already-emotional song that was recorded by Howard and Nick Cave’s The Boys Next Door band.

“It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me,” Jacklin shared in a statement. “It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues, and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

Other artists on the Cohen tribute compilation include fellow Australian acts like RVG, Leah Senior, Grace Cummings, and more. There is also a joint book called Half Deaf, Completely Mad that John Olson wrote about the producer as part of the honorary release.

Next month, Jacklin will be kicking off a new North American tour tied to her latest album, Pre Pleasure. More information along with a complete list of dates, can be found here.

Check out Jacklin’s “Shivers” cover above.