Julien Baker was already a force in indie rock all on her, starting with her spare debut in 2015, Sprained Ankle, and building into 2017’s epic Turn Out The Lights, and finally, last year’s Little Oblivions. In between her second and third albums, though, Baker took a break from solo work to collaborate with fellow rising rock stars, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. The supergroup trio recorded a whole EP together as Boygenius, and calling it a hit would be to undersell it — fans went crazy for the collaboration.

So, it’s not surprising that Baker heeded what her listeners were saying, and decided to launch a whole new supergroup collab to kick off 2022. Baker along with Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten — who have collaborated before themselves as a duo — all shared the same image to Twitter today, tacitly letting fans know that their collaboration would drop Monday. If that isn’t something to look forward to, then I don’t know what is! No word yet on whether this will be a single track together, a couple songs, or a whole collaborative project, but given the artists involved, it’s definitely going to be great. Check out the image below and keep your ears out on Monday for more info.