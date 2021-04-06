It’s been over a year since musicians everywhere had to cancel their 2020 tour plans. But with the vaccination efforts ramping up across the country, some artists are confident they’ll be able to start touring again this year. Julien Baker is among the optimists, and she’s just shared the dates for her extensive 2021 and 2022 world tour.

Baker released her third studio album Little Oblivions back in February and she’s kicking off a North American tour in early September. After making her way from the east coast to the west coast, Baker will head to Europe in 2022 for two months, where she’ll perform in a handful of countries from the Netherlands to Spain.

Check out Baker’s Little Oblivions tour dates below.

09/03/2021 — Birmingham, AL #

09/04/2021 — Atlanta, GA #

09/05/2021 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07/2021 — Asheville, NC #

09/08/2021 — Saxapahaw, NC #

09/13/2021 — Washington, DC #

09/14/2021 — New York, NY #

09/15/2021 — Philadelphia, PA #

09/17/2021 — Boston, MA #

09/08/2021 — Northampton, MA #

09/20/2021 — Toronto, ON #

09/22/2021 — Chicago, IL #

09/23/2021 — Chicago, IL #

09/24/2021 — Minneapolis, MN #

09/25/2021 — Madison, WI #

09/27/2021 — Detroit, MI #

09/28/2021 — Columbus, OH #

09/29/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA #

10/27/2021 — Austin, TX +

10/28/2021 — Dallas, TX +

10/29/2021 — Houston, TX +

10/30/2021 — San Antonio, TX +

11/01/2021 — Phoenix, AZ +

11/02/2021 — San Diego, CA +

11/04/2021 — Los Angeles, CA +

11/06/2021 — Oakland, CA +

11/08/2021 — Portland, OR +

11/09/2021 — Vancouver, BC +

11/10/2021 — Seattle, WA +

11/12/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT +

11/15/2021 — Lawrence, KS +

11/16/2021 — St. Louis, MO +

04/15/2022 — Utrecht, NL *

04/16/2022 — Groningen, NL *

04/17/2022 — Hamburg, DE *

04/19/2022 — Copenhagen, DK *

04/20/2022 — Gothenburg, SE *

04/21/2022 — Oslo, NO *

04/23/2022 — Stockholm, SE *

04/25/2022 — Lund, SE *

04/28/2022 — Berlin, DE *

04/29/2022 — Prague, CZ *

04/30/2022 — Vienna, AT *

05/01/2022 — Salzburg, AT *

05/04/2022 — Padova, IT *

05/06/2022 — Schorndorf, DE *

05/07/2022 — Munich, DE *

05/08/2022 — Cologne, DE *

05/10/2022 — Paris, FR *

05/13/2022 — Brussels, BE *

05/14/2022 — London, UK *

05/18/2022 — London, UK *

05/19/2022 — Leeds, UK *

05/21/2022 — Dublin, IE *

05/22/2022 — Dublin, IE *

05/24/2022 — Glasgow, UK *

05/25/2022 — Manchester, UK *

05/29/2022 — Madrid, ES *

05/30/2022 — Valencia, ES *

05/31/2022 — Barcelona, ES *

# with Thao

+ with Dehd

* with Ratboys

Tickets to Baker’s Little Oblivions tour go on sale 4/9. Get them here.