The word “home” can mean many things. To Chicago native musician KAINA, it’s not just a place, it’s a feeling; It’s the smell of her mom’s Venezuelan cooking, it’s staying up way to late and talking sh*t with her friends, and it’s accepting love in all of its beautiful, various forms. But above all, home is a sense of community. These are just a few of the themes the KAINA explores throughout her smoldering sophomore album, It Was A Home.

After becoming a near-household name in Chicago, KAINA’s sophomore album flexes her refined sound. Leaning on her warm and far-reaching vocals, KAINA alternates between loungey, resonating ballads like “Anybody Can Be In Love” and playful bops like “Apple.” The album also includes some exciting features with the likes of Sleater-Kinney and Helado Negro, who she’ll be joining on tour in May. Just ahead of the release of It Was A Home, KAINA sat down with Uproxx to talk about the best concert of her life, Stevie Wonder‘s inspiration on her music, and her love of Mean Girls on the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Feelings! Vulnerability! Intentional! Caring!

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Hah! I’d hope it would be something that brings comfort to people!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago — duh!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Probably Stevie Wonder. He’s an incredible songwriter and producer. He makes music in all sorts of genres that he wants and that is something I definitely strive to do.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My mom’s home. She’s Venezuelan — arepas, black beans, platanos! I guess to be fair I will say that one of the best meals of my life is always dim sum at Triple Crown in Chicago’s Chinatown!

What album do you know every word to?

Currently To Hell With It by PinkPantheress. I love her so much!

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

One of the best concerts of my life was Smino opening up for NAO. It was just an absolutely incredible pairing. Another was probably D’Angelo at a fest — life changing.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

My go-to is a cozy flowy pants, a top that is sort of dramatic and playful, and a really fun makeup look! This is my favorite outfit because I love to have fun with how I dress but I also want to be super comfortable enough to move and dance around!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I love Shermann Dilla Thomas aka @6figga_dilla. They’re an incredible historian of Chicago. Their content is always so interesting and I learn so much!

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

It was “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves at one point. We also love playing Charlie Wilson, we’re obsessed with tracks of his like “Forever Valentine.” We love fun songs we can sing and be silly to!

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Euphoria leaks reddit” hahahah everyone is always talking about how the leaks are matching the season and I’m like, okay I need to be in the know, I wanna know!!! I have not been able to find them.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Off The Wall by Michael Jackson, a classic with so many hits! Or any Chicago musician. If anyone is looking to get me a vinyl I might like Tapestry by Carole King… cough cough.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Hmm… I think I’ve been lucky enough to swing some decent Airbnb’s for us but one time we stayed at this hotel that my drummer Ryan found bedbugs in and that was an obvious bummer and strange situation. They were kind of like, “Yeaaahh… we know… Feel free to leave us a bad review and obviously you won’t pay for any of it.”

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I was 18… I got a compass, to always remind me to go back to the things I love. I think the sentimentality is nice but I kind of forget I have it and I feel like it’s starting to look a little wonky hehe…

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

SABA. Rina Sawayama. Leikeli47. Jean Deaux. Britney Spears.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Wiped the sweat stash over my mouth I get when it’s too hot – I felt very seen.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Take your time and remember to rest!

What’s the last show you went to?

I watched Sen Morimoto play an ambient set at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago!

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Mean Girls! Feels illegal to skip!

It Was A Home is out 3/4 via City Slang. Pre-order it here.