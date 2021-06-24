Sleater-Kinney has a reputation as a strong live band, and now they’re giving fans a taste of that without having to leave their homes: Today, they have released a new EP, Live At The Hallowed Halls, exclusively on Amazon Music.

The four-song EP runs for about 15 minutes and consists of the title track, “Method,” “High In The Grass,” and “Worry With You.” The performances on the EP were originally featured in the band’s special “Sleater-Kinney Presents ‘Path of Wellness,'” which originally streamed live on June 10 via the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Aside from the songs, that broadcast also featured some comedic segments.

For those who like what they hear on Live At The Hallowed Halls, they’ll get the chance to hear it in person, as Sleater-Kinney has some tour dates with Wilco coming up this year. Once they’re on the road, though, it’s not clear what lineup they’ll have on stage. A few days ago, the group debuted a new lineup while performing on The Late Show, which featured Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker backed by four additional musicians.

As for Brownstein, she has a fun film role coming up, as she co-stars in the St. Vincent mockumentary The Nowhere Inn.

Listen to the EP here.