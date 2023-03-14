A new, somewhat unexpected voice has jumped into the debate over Meg White’s drumming skills after a reporter derided her contributions to The White Stripes‘ sound. Karen Elson, the English singer-songwriter who shares two children with Meg’s ex-bandmate (and ex-husband) Jack White, chimed in to defend her fellow musician, evoking the now-infamous words uttered by Will Smith when he stood up for Jada Pinkett Smith at last year’s controversial Oscars ceremony — albeit, very politely, as befits a native of the UK.

“Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her,” Elson wrote on Twitter, as a response one fan’s tweet praising Meg. “To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband’s ex wife name out of your f*cking mouth. (Please and Thank You)”

Meg, whose simple backline work often anchored Jack’s… let’s just say “aggressive” guitaring, also received support from fellow drummer Questlove of The Roots, who made it a point to counter the original tweet’s accusation of “sh*tty percussion” with his own expert opinion. “Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music),” he wrote. This is why I walk that Dilla path and play like a drunken sloppy af amateur because them flaws is the human element in music that is missing. Real film >>>>>>> IG filter photo.”