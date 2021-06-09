Today, rising dance music star Kelly Lee Owens announced a brief US tour this September in support of her 2020 album, Inner Song. The producer-musician will also bring her ethereal, clubby creations to Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival in September and Miami’s III Points festival in October. Tickets are available this Friday, June 11 at 1 p.m. ET on Owens’ website.

In addition to tickets, Owens will release her Inner Song Remix Series EP on Friday. The EP will feature remixes by dance musician-producers such as Loraine James, Coby Sey, and Roza Terenzi.

Owens has said that she worked on Inner Song after “the hardest three years of my life.” The electro-pop artist, who used to work as a nurse, was at an emotional tipping point when it came time to make her second album. “I wasn’t sure if I could make anything anymore,” she said. “And it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could make something again.”

Check out where Owens’ tour is heading below and revisit our recent interview with her here.

09/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

09/13 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/14 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/17 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/18 — Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

09/19 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/22 — Oakland, CA @ Starline

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/22-23 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival