It’s been nearly three years since Kero Kero Bonito released their buoyant album Time ‘N’ Place. A year later, they returned with the slow-burning, climate change-inspired EP Civilisation I. Now expanding on the same concept, Kero Kero Bonito return to tease a new era of music.

Sharing the single exuberant “The Princess And The Clock,” Kero Kero Bonito officially announce their Civilisation II EP. The upcoming three-track project was recorded using entirely vintage hardware and was inspired by art-pop pioneers like Kate Bush and Björk.

Speaking about “The Princess And The Clock,” the band said they wrote a fable to serve as inspiration:

“‘The Princess And The Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshiped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, ‘The Princess And The Clock’ was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone.”

Listen to “The Princess And The Clock” above.

Civilisation II is out 4/26 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.