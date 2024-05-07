After Koreless released his debut album, Agor, in 2021, he more to the Wales countryside. There, he started making music, and from that process emerged “Seven,” a new song Koreless has shared today (May 7). The track is Koreless’ first solo release in over two years.

An alternate version of the song, titled “Seven (Drumhell),” previously appeared on Haai’s DJ Kicks compilation from 2023. The song has also featured in DJ sets from folks like Four Tet, Daphni, Batu, Benji B, and Courtesy. A press release notes the track “marks the beginning of a new chapter” for Koreless and that there are “plans for more music over the coming months,” so stay tuned.

Koreless recently made a cameo in a Vogue feature about FKA Twigs, as he is a collaborator on her upcoming album: She referred to him as the project’s “guiding light,” in fact. She also noted, “This was the first time I think a culture that I knew but wasn’t particularly invested in changed my DNA. Dance music really did that. I’m a different person now.” He also DJ’d her Met Gala after-party yesterday. Additionally, he made significant production contributions to her two previous full-length projects, Caprisongs and Magdalene.

Listen to “Seven” above.