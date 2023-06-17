It looks like soon, we’ll have even more Kardashians to keep up with. Last night, Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy during Blink-182’s concert in Los Angeles, and did so in grand way.

While in the audience, Kourt held up a poster reading “Travis I’m Pregnant,” surprising everyone in the venue — the audience, the band, and her husband, Travis Barker.

In a clip shared to social media, Barker appears to be elated over the news. “Someone’s having a baby!,” said one of Barker’s bandmates in the clip. Shortly after this reveal, Barker then headed to the audience to share a special moment with Kourtney.

Barker and Kourtney have six children between them — Kourtney being the mother to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker is the father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

This news arrives after Kourtney and Travis revealed that they had been trying in vitro fertilization. In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashiana (per People) which streamed this past May, Kourtney revealed that they had completed the IVF process.

“We are officially done with IVF,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

You can see some of the clips from the reveal above.