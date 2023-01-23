Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has tattoos, which should be immediately obvious when even glancing at the ink-covered musician. At this point, in fact, it’s surprising that he even has room left on his skin to get new ones. Still, though, he has found a way, as proven by some fresh ink he showed off over the weekend, which appears to be of wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In an Instagram post shared on January 21, Barker started the four-photo gallery with a pic of himself hiding behind Kardashian’s behind. Then he went to a photo of himself and then a mirror selfie, in which he showcases the new upper-thigh tattoo. The final image is a closer look at the ink, which depicts a pair of photo-realistic eyes. Many commenters on the post speculated the eyes are Kardashian’s, although a few thought they look like Michael Jackson.

If the eyes truly are Kardashian’s, this isn’t the first Kourtney ink that Barker has on him: In 2021, after a few months of dating, Barker got her name inked on his chest. Also last year, he let Kardashian herself put a tattoo on his arm.

