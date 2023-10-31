Recently, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have had some beef with each other. There are apparently rumors that it has to do with Travis Barker, so now he’s addressed it.

In a Los Angeles Times interview published on October 29, the publication cites the Blink-182 drummer’s 2016 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums. Fans have resurfaced excerpts from it, notably one that notes Barker and Kardashian first met in 2006, when Barker was seeing Paris Hilton. Kardashian was working as Hilton’s closet organizer, and Barker wrote that he “kept on secretly checking out Kim” and told a friend, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f*cking hot.”

Barker addressed that in the interview, saying, “It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. […] That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

