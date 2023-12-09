Tomorrow (December 9), KROQ is holding its 32nd annual Almost Acoustic Christmas event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. With a stacked lineup that spans genres, the crowd will be treated to performances throughout the night.

Here’s what to know about the set times.

The terrace for the event opens at 3 p.m. PT, with doors following behind — as they open at 5 p.m. From there, the night of music begins. While it’s unclear how long each band will play for, the sets seem to be fairly short, spanning about 20 to 30 minutes to fit enough acts — and account for the transition on stage.

The Beaches: 6:00 p.m.

Bakar: 6:25 p.m.

Lovejoy: 6:50 p.m.

Cannons: 7:20 p.m.

Bleachers: 7:55 p.m.

Portugal The Man: 8:30 p.m.

Garbage: 9:00 p.m.

311: 9:30 p.m.

The Offspring: 10:05 p.m.

Set times for the 32nd annual KROQ @almostacoustic Christmas tomorrow night at @thekiaforum 🎁 #kroqxmas Limited tickets available now: https://t.co/oD8uft1nGI pic.twitter.com/6Ov0S2rxTG — The World Famous KROQ (@kroq) December 8, 2023

Tickets for the Almost Acoustic Christmas event are still available, with prices starting at $55 on Ticketmaster. Additionally, as the Red Hot Chili Peppers were supposed to play, but had to cancel, ticketholders will have the chance to attend a special show from them (still at the Kia Forum) on March 2, 2024. Details for this have yet to be announced, but the website states they will be contacting people soon.

To purchase passes, and find more information ahead of tomorrow, visit here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.