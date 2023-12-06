Red Hot Chili Peppers have pulled out of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas concert, which is set to take place this weekend in Los Angeles. The band announced the news via social media today (December 5), following an unforeseen injury.

“It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas,” read the post. “A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks.”

At the time of writing, neither the injured band member nor the nature of the injury were disclosed. However, Red Hot Chili Peppers already have plans to make their absence from Almost Acoustic Christmas up to fans. Fans who previously purchased tickets will be able to attend another show early next year.

“RHCP and ​@KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd, 2024 at The Forum.,” the post said. “So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket.”

KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas will take place this Saturday, December 9 at The Kia Forum, with artists, like The Offspring, Garbage, Bleachers, and Bakar on the bill.

