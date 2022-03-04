Kurt Vile Releases A Mellow New Single, ‘Hey Like A Child’

Last month, folk/rock sensation Kurt Vile announced his next album Watch My Moves, the follow-up to 2018’s Bottle It In. He also released the synthy, laid-back lead single “Like Exploding Stones,” and now he’s back with the next single, “Hey Like A Child.” The track abides by his signature style, which is unhurried, mellow, and full of twang and poetic lyrics sung with playful pronunciations: “In a dream I drew my blueprint / And it was you on every page that I drew there.”

The album is self-produced alongside Rob Schnapf, who’s known for working with monumental artists like Elliott Smith and Beck, and it was recorded predominantly in Vile’s home studio in Philadelphia. He invited his longtime band The Violators but also a throng of collaborators including Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, and notable percussionists Stella Mozgawa (of Warpaint) and Sarah Jones. The album features 14 original songs and a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages Of Sin.” Vile will be heading out on several tours this spring in the US and in Europe alongside acts like Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra.

Listen to “Hey Like A Child” above. Watch My Moves is out 4/15 via Verve. Pre-order it here.