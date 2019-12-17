Kurt Vile Will Head Out On His First North American Solo Tour In A Decade Next Year

Kurt Vile tours a fair amount, and when he does, he’s usually accompanied by his backing band, The Violators. In 2020, though, he’s going to do something he hasn’t done in ten years: tour without them. Vile has just announced his first solo tour in a decade, which will run from early April to mid-May in 2020. On all dates, he will be supported by Cate Le Bon.

He offered a preview of what his solo tour might sound like earlier this year with his NPR Tiny Desk performance (although he was accompanied by a guitarist). More recently, he shared a documentary about the making of his 2018 album, Bottle It In.

First KV US solo tour in 10 years! Kurt and @CateLeBon together and solo, with @stellamozgawa and Stephen Black. Tickets go on sale this Friday (12/20) at 10am local time Poster by https://t.co/oqYL4dulnY pic.twitter.com/hdlsy9ZAnI — Kurt Vile (@therealkurtvile) December 17, 2019

Find Vile’s upcoming tour dates below.

1/18/2020 — Thermal, CA @ Empire Grand Oasis *

4/08/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/09/2020 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

4/10/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

4/11/2020 — Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuarts Opera House

4/13/2020 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

4/14/2020 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater

4/15/2020 — Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

4/16/2020 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

4/20/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

4/21/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

4/23/2020 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

4/24/2020 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

4/30/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/01/2020 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

5/02/2020 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

5/04/2020 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater

5/05/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

5/06/2020 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

5/07/2020 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

5/08/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

5/09/2020 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

5/15/2020 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

*Kurt Vile And The Violators (without Cate Le Bon)